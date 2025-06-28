Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death in Uttar Pradesh Village

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district died under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation.

Identified as Geeta Gupta, 50, she was last seen heading to the fields on Friday night. Her family discovered her lifeless body after a prolonged absence.

Conflicting accounts from villagers suggest potential causes range from an electric shock to a poisonous animal bite. Police have detained farm owner Uttam Mishra for questioning and are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

