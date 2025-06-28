Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death in Uttar Pradesh Village
In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, a woman, Geeta Gupta, died under suspicious circumstances. She was found dead in the fields, spurring multiple theories about the cause of death. Police have detained the farm owner for questioning while awaiting post-mortem results to determine the exact cause.
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district died under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation.
Identified as Geeta Gupta, 50, she was last seen heading to the fields on Friday night. Her family discovered her lifeless body after a prolonged absence.
Conflicting accounts from villagers suggest potential causes range from an electric shock to a poisonous animal bite. Police have detained farm owner Uttam Mishra for questioning and are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.
