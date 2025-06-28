Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death in Uttar Pradesh Village

In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, a woman, Geeta Gupta, died under suspicious circumstances. She was found dead in the fields, spurring multiple theories about the cause of death. Police have detained the farm owner for questioning while awaiting post-mortem results to determine the exact cause.

Updated: 28-06-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Identified as Geeta Gupta, 50, she was last seen heading to the fields on Friday night. Her family discovered her lifeless body after a prolonged absence.

Conflicting accounts from villagers suggest potential causes range from an electric shock to a poisonous animal bite. Police have detained farm owner Uttam Mishra for questioning and are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

