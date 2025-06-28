Maharashtra Intensifies Scrutiny to Curb Illegal Bangladeshi Welfare Access

The Maharashtra government is stepping up efforts to eliminate illegal Bangladeshi beneficiaries from its welfare schemes. A new directive mandates thorough checks on identity, residence, and entitlement documents to clamp down on forged identities.

The crackdown, prompted by national security concerns and the misuse of public resources, includes blacklisting violators and publishing their names on departmental websites to prevent future offenses.

A Government Resolution has instructed departments to adopt digital verification with barcodes or QR codes and highlighted the role of village-level police in identifying undocumented individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)