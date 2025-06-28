Left Menu

Indus Waters Treaty: Arbitration Ruling Sparks Tensions between India and Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes the Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling over hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a 'major legal win'. India rejects the ruling, claiming the arbitration process violates the Indus Waters Treaty. Tensions rise as both nations stand firm on their positions regarding water rights and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:09 IST
  • Pakistan

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's recent ruling in The Hague, concerning two hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, has rekindled tensions between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan hailed the decision as a 'major legal win', emphasizing its significance as a clear message to India that the treaty cannot be sidestepped.

Conversely, India strongly rejected the ruling, branding the arbitration process as a breach of the treaty and a manipulation by Pakistan. As both nations uphold their respective interpretations, the path to meaningful dialogue remains fraught with challenges.

