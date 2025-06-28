Indus Waters Treaty: Arbitration Ruling Sparks Tensions between India and Pakistan

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's recent ruling in The Hague, concerning two hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, has rekindled tensions between India and Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan hailed the decision as a 'major legal win', emphasizing its significance as a clear message to India that the treaty cannot be sidestepped.

Conversely, India strongly rejected the ruling, branding the arbitration process as a breach of the treaty and a manipulation by Pakistan. As both nations uphold their respective interpretations, the path to meaningful dialogue remains fraught with challenges.