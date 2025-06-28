Om Birla's Digital Revolution in the Lok Sabha

Under the leadership of Om Birla, the Lok Sabha has undergone significant digital transformation, marking a new era in parliamentary proceedings. This progress is marked by the successful digitisation of records and the introduction of AI-powered tools to streamline operations and enhance productivity.

With Om Birla at the helm, the Lok Sabha achieved 104% productivity in its first year of the 18th session, passing vital legislation and enabling lawmakers to address pressing public issues. The digitisation initiatives ensured easier access to archival records, facilitated by AI tools that expedite research and legislative processes.

In a move towards inclusivity, AI-driven solutions like 'Sansad Bhashini' have broken language barriers, allowing parliamentary documents to be accessible in multiple Indian languages. These efforts align with the Digital India mission, fostering greater transparency and democratizing access to parliamentary knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)