Left Menu

Om Birla's Digital Revolution in the Lok Sabha

Om Birla, as Lok Sabha Speaker, has spearheaded digitisation initiatives, enabling first-term lawmakers to voice concerns. During his tenure, 24 bills were passed with a notable rise in productivity. Innovations like AI tools and a digital library promote transparency and inclusivity within India's parliamentary system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:46 IST
Om Birla's Digital Revolution in the Lok Sabha
Image Credit: Twitter(@ombirlakota)
  • Country:
  • India

Under the leadership of Om Birla, the Lok Sabha has undergone significant digital transformation, marking a new era in parliamentary proceedings. This progress is marked by the successful digitisation of records and the introduction of AI-powered tools to streamline operations and enhance productivity.

With Om Birla at the helm, the Lok Sabha achieved 104% productivity in its first year of the 18th session, passing vital legislation and enabling lawmakers to address pressing public issues. The digitisation initiatives ensured easier access to archival records, facilitated by AI tools that expedite research and legislative processes.

In a move towards inclusivity, AI-driven solutions like 'Sansad Bhashini' have broken language barriers, allowing parliamentary documents to be accessible in multiple Indian languages. These efforts align with the Digital India mission, fostering greater transparency and democratizing access to parliamentary knowledge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025