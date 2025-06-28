Tragedy Strikes in Kurram: Mortar Shell Incident Injures 14
A mortar shell explosion injured 14 people, including five children, in Kurram district, Pakistan. The shell hit a house, partially damaging it. Residents aided the injured and took them to a hospital. Authorities are investigating the source of the shelling, which occurred near the Afghan border.
A mortar shell explosion has left 14 people injured, including five children, in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The incident took place on Saturday, as the shell, fired from an unknown location, struck a house near the Afghan border.
The explosion, which occurred in the village of Kachhi Kamar, resulted in partial damage to the residence. Local villagers promptly rescued the injured and transported them to a nearby hospital to receive medical care.
Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the origin of the mortar shell, aiming to understand and prevent future occurrences of such cross-border incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
