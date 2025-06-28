Left Menu

Agnelli's Plea Deal: The Final Chapter of Juventus' False Accounting Saga

Former Juventus executives, including Andrea Agnelli, are seeking plea bargains in a false accounting trial linked to financial irregularities. The trial, relocated to Rome, examines if Juventus profited from illegal player transfer commissions and misled investors. A decision expected in September could allow Agnelli’s return to soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:45 IST
Andrea Agnelli
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has made a bold move by requesting a plea bargain in the false accounting trial that played a part in his departure from the respected Serie A club. Agnelli seeks a 20-month sentence as part of the deal.

Others involved in the case, including former vice president Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici, are also pursuing plea deals, with Nedved looking at 14 months and Paratici and chief legal officer Cesare Gabasio each aiming for an 18-month term. The investigation, which started in 2021, questions whether Juventus illegally profited from player transfers and misled investors through false transactions.

With an impending decision expected in September, this could signify the concluding chapter of Juventus' legal challenges, coinciding with the potential end of Agnelli's sports ban in October, and possibly paving the way for his reintegration into the soccer world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

