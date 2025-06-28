Left Menu

Sri Lankan Nationals Apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard detained three Sri Lankan nationals attempting illegal entry into India. The individuals were spotted by a surveillance hovercraft near the '4th Island.' They were taken to Mandapam and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Marine Police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:21 IST
On Saturday, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended three Sri Lankan nationals for allegedly attempting to enter India illegally, according to a PIB (Defence) release.

The Coast Guard Hovercraft ACV H197, conducting routine surveillance, sighted the trio near the '4th Island' at approximately 0800 hours.

The hovercraft quickly moved to detain them, and it's been confirmed that the individuals were trying to migrate illegally from Mannar. They were subsequently taken to Mandapam and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Marine Police for further investigation.

