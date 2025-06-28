Left Menu

Russian Forces Secure Key Settlement in Donetsk

Russian forces have captured the settlement of Chervona Zirka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. While the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the takeover, Reuters noted it hasn't independently verified the information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday the successful capture of the settlement of Chervona Zirka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This marks a significant strategic gain for Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the announcement, Reuters reported it could not independently verify the battlefield claims made by the Russian officials. This lack of independent confirmation raises questions about the on-ground situation.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense as both sides continue to vie for control, with the international community closely monitoring the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

