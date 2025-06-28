Deadly Convoy Attack: Car Bomb Hits Pakistani Military Near Afghan Border

An attack involving a car laden with explosives targeted a Pakistani military convoy on Saturday near the Afghan border, resulting in at least 13 soldiers killed, according to local sources.

Intelligence officials and a senior local administrator reported the incident in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, where 10 soldiers sustained injuries; some were critically wounded and are being transported to a military hospital, sources confirmed. The massive explosion sent smoke towering over the town, breaking windowpanes and causing structural damage.

No claim of responsibility has emerged yet, and the Pakistani military has not provided any comments. The district has long been a hotspot for militant activities, with accusations from Islamabad about cross-border militant training camps, which Kabul denies, stating it as a domestic issue for Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)