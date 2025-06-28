Left Menu

Parag Jain: New Chief of RAW with Vast Experience and Insight

Parag Jain, renowned for his intelligence expertise, is set to lead India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) as its new chief. He takes over from Ravi Sinha with a two-year tenure. Jain's extensive background includes key roles in intelligence operations and counter-terrorism in India and abroad.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appointment, Parag Jain, a seasoned senior IPS officer, has been named the new chief of India's esteemed external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Recognized for his proficiency in intelligence and diplomatic affairs concerning India's neighboring nations, Jain's appointment was announced on Saturday.

Jain, who previously headed RAW's Aviation Research Centre, is set to succeed the outgoing chief, Ravi Sinha, and will serve for a two-year period. His vast experience, spanning over two decades with RAW, includes pivotal roles such as overseeing operations in Punjab during the height of terrorism.

With extensive knowledge in handling sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the abrogation of Article 370, and crucial international assignments in Sri Lanka and Canada, Jain brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His experience in monitoring international terror modules further underscores his capability to lead RAW effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

