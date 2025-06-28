Supreme Court Deems Detention of Law Student 'Wholly Untenable'
The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a Madhya Pradesh law student from preventive detention under the National Security Act, declaring it 'untenable.' The Court criticized local authorities for procedural lapses and noted multiple past criminal charges against the student, although many were resolved in his favor.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has mandated the immediate release of a law student from Madhya Pradesh, declaring his preventive detention under the National Security Act 'wholly untenable.' A bench, comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran, criticized procedural lapses in the student's detention, promising a detailed order soon.
Annu, the petitioner, faced preventive detention following a university altercation, leading authorities to invoke the National Security Act. Despite a lodged FIR and multiple accusations, the Supreme Court highlighted the failure to meet legal requirements for preventive detention under this act, thus ordering his release.
The Court noted that the district magistrate overstepped in handling the appellant's representation without state government forwarding, ignoring other criminal proceedings. Evidencing procedural errors, the Court dismissed Annu's preventive detention, allowing his release from Central Jail in Bhopal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pilgrims and Sadhus Prepare for Annual Amarnath Yatra
Tragedy Strikes Annual Carnival in Utah
India's Exports Touch New Heights with Annual Milestone
Govt to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 from Aug 15, for hassle-free highways travel: Nitin Gadkari.
Tushar Pannu Shines on Day One of PGTI NEXGEN in Ludhiana