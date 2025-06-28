Unified Forces: A New Era in Counter-Terrorism Preparedness

In a significant move towards enhancing national counter-terrorism capabilities, the Garuda Force, Karnataka State Police's counter-terrorism team, and the Indian Army's 4/8 Gorkha Rifles conducted a joint mock drill on Saturday. The exercise was overseen by the Trivandrum Brigade at an undisclosed high-security site in Bengaluru.

Marking a first in collaborative training, both forces operated under the Mutual Aid Scheme and coordinated with key agencies including the State Police, Traffic Police, City SWAT, and others. The drill aimed to synchronize a multi-agency response to potential terror threats, emphasizing complex urban scenarios.

A Defence PRO statement highlighted the exercise's success in demonstrating mutual coordination and trust among participating units, reflecting advanced security doctrine and preparedness. A senior official praised the exercise, emphasizing unified efforts in national safety measures.

