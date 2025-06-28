Left Menu

Unified Forces: A New Era in Counter-Terrorism Preparedness

A joint mock drill was conducted by Karnataka State Police's Garuda Force and the Indian Army's 4/8 Gorkha Rifles to enhance counter-terrorism preparedness. The exercise showcased high-level coordination among security agencies, integrating civil-military responses to strengthen national security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing national counter-terrorism capabilities, the Garuda Force, Karnataka State Police's counter-terrorism team, and the Indian Army's 4/8 Gorkha Rifles conducted a joint mock drill on Saturday. The exercise was overseen by the Trivandrum Brigade at an undisclosed high-security site in Bengaluru.

Marking a first in collaborative training, both forces operated under the Mutual Aid Scheme and coordinated with key agencies including the State Police, Traffic Police, City SWAT, and others. The drill aimed to synchronize a multi-agency response to potential terror threats, emphasizing complex urban scenarios.

A Defence PRO statement highlighted the exercise's success in demonstrating mutual coordination and trust among participating units, reflecting advanced security doctrine and preparedness. A senior official praised the exercise, emphasizing unified efforts in national safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

