Electrical Safety Day 2025 Highlights India's Commitment to Smart and Safe Energy

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Ministry of Power, in collaboration with BSES, hosted the Electrical Safety Day 2025 in New Delhi to reinforce the importance of safety in India's rapidly evolving power sector. Observed annually, Electrical Safety Day stands as a crucial reminder that while innovation powers India’s energy transformation, safety must remain its foundation.

This year’s theme, “Smart Energy, Safe Nation”, reflected the country’s strategic vision of harmonizing clean and intelligent energy technologies with rigorous safety protocols. The event served as a vital platform for dialogue, policy advocacy, awareness, and capacity building in the electrical safety domain.

A National Pledge to Prioritize Electrical Safety

The celebration was inaugurated by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, who underscored that “safety is not optional—it is essential.” He emphasized that as India transitions into a clean, decentralized, and digital power system—with technologies such as Rooftop Solar, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure—electrical safety must be embedded into every connection, every innovation.

Speaking at the event, Shri Naik stated:

“Electricity powers homes, hospitals, industries, and mobility. But it must be handled with the utmost care. Safety is a shared responsibility—and with initiatives like rooftop solar and EV charging, we must ensure we build not just a Smart India, but a Safe India.”

Joining him were Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power; Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA; and Shri Amal Sinha, Director & Group CEO, BSES, who echoed the urgency of embedding safety into India’s clean energy goals.

Shri Agarwal emphasized that safety must evolve from a checklist item to a core value in the sector. “Fostering a proactive safety culture is key to building a reliable and future-ready power ecosystem,” he said.

Shri Prasad added:

“In the age of distributed and smart grids, safety is no longer a procedural formality. It must become second nature. Let us remember—handle electricity with care and stay aware.”

Wide Participation Across the Power Sector

The event witnessed over 300 in-person attendees from a diverse range of stakeholders—including power utilities, regulators, OEMs, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), State Chief Electrical Inspectors, industry technicians, and energy prosumers. An additional 25,000+ viewers joined through the live webcast on YouTube, signaling widespread national interest.

Launch of ‘Suraksha Shakti’ and Safety Handbook

A key highlight of the day was the unveiling of “Suraksha Shakti”, India’s official Electrical Safety Mascot. Designed to be engaging and relatable, Suraksha Shakti will become the face of future safety campaigns targeting both urban and rural audiences, including schools and communities.

In addition, the first edition of the Electrical Safety Handbook was launched. A joint effort by CEA and BSES, the handbook offers comprehensive safety protocols for:

Installation and maintenance of Rooftop Solar Systems

Deployment and handling of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Safe operation of EV Chargers

It serves as a critical reference guide for utilities, technicians, and end-users by outlining essential Do’s and Don’ts to mitigate common risks like electric shocks, short circuits, and electrical fires.

Technical Insights and Public Engagement

The post-inaugural sessions featured expert-led technical presentations from CEA, NPTI, and private sector partners. These covered a range of practical topics, including innovative earthing solutions, smart grid safety challenges, and advancements in automated fault detection systems.

A standout public engagement element was a ventriloquist performance by Sh. Satyajit Padhye, who used humor and storytelling to simplify electrical safety for everyday users. His act resonated especially well with RWAs and lay audiences, effectively bridging the gap between complex technical knowledge and household-level awareness.

Week-Long Safety Campaign to Follow

Electrical Safety Day 2025 is not a standalone event but the beginning of a nationwide awareness drive. Activities scheduled over the next week include:

Safety Pledge Ceremonies in schools, industries, and RWAs

Outreach programs using the Suraksha Shakti mascot

Community workshops on electrical risk prevention

Dissemination of best practices through media, pamphlets, and mobile platforms

These initiatives are part of the government’s larger effort to institutionalize electrical safety within every layer of India’s energy architecture.

Strengthening the Foundation of Smart Energy

The observance of Electrical Safety Day reflects a pivotal collaboration between policymakers, power utilities, technical experts, and consumers. It highlights a unified resolve: that as India expands its green, distributed, and digitized energy network, it must do so with zero-harm as a guiding principle.

With increasing electrification across rural and urban areas, and with the rise of new technologies, India is at a critical juncture. By placing safety at the heart of innovation, the Ministry of Power and its allied agencies are not only lighting homes but also safeguarding lives.

A Safer, Smarter Tomorrow

As India marches forward on its path to becoming a global energy leader, Electrical Safety Day 2025 sends a clear message—technological progress must be matched by safety progress. The nation’s smart energy transition will only be successful when every household, technician, and policymaker commits to a culture of safety.

The Government of India, through agencies like CEA and industry collaborations, remains committed to nurturing a safe, resilient, and responsible power ecosystem—one that powers prosperity without compromising on precaution.