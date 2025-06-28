Defending Democracy: Supriya Sule's Stand on Constitutional Integrity

Supriya Sule, a prominent leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), affirmed the untouchable nature of the Indian Constitution, calling it a product of rigorous debate. Sule, a Lok Sabha MP, was responding in a Nagpur press conference about recent calls to review certain terms in the Constitution's preamble.

Sule's remarks came after RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale suggested re-evaluating words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution. Addressing debates around these terms, Sule noted that democratic freedoms include the right for such discussions but warned against altering the foundational document of India's democracy.

The conversation extended to the recent Maharashtra government decision to mandate Hindi as a third language in schools. Sule highlighted the inconsistency of this policy across states, questioning its necessity when Hindi isn't compulsory everywhere, urging for dialogue over unilateral decisions.