Love and Betrayal: A Tragic Murder Unfolds in Bihar
In Bihar's Aurangabad district, a woman has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating her husband's murder with her lover's assistance. The husband's body, showing external injuries, was found in a field on June 21. Police investigations revealed the wife's involvement, and a search is ongoing for her accomplice.
In a chilling incident in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a woman has been taken into custody for allegedly planning and executing the murder of her husband with the assistance of her lover, authorities revealed on Saturday. The arrest followed the discovery of the victim's body in a field.
According to senior officials, the woman's husband, Bikku, was found dead in Amauna village with visible external injury marks. The body was discovered on June 21, and a subsequent post-mortem examination was conducted. Initial investigations and family statements pointed towards foul play.
Law enforcement, led by sub-divisional police officer Kumar Rishiraj, uncovered a premeditated plot involving the deceased's wife and her lover. Although the woman confessed to the crime upon her arrest on June 25, details of the murder remain undisclosed as a search for her accomplice is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
