Left Menu

Unchanging Preambles: A Debate on India's Constitutional Amendments

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized changes made to India's Constitution Preamble during the 1976 Emergency. Calling additions like 'socialist' and 'secular' a 'festering wound', he argues they distort the framers' original vision. The RSS also supports revisiting these terms, sparking political controversy across parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:02 IST
Unchanging Preambles: A Debate on India's Constitutional Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday lambasted the alteration of India's Constitution Preamble during the 1976 Emergency, declaring it a violation of the founding principles and the wisdom of its original framers.

Speaking at a book launch, Dhankhar described the inclusion of terms such as 'socialist' and 'secular' as a 'nasoor,' or festering wound, claiming they risk causing societal upheaval by deviating from historical and cultural roots.

His comments coincide with the RSS's call for reevaluating these amendments, a move that has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties condemning it as an effort to reconstruct constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025