Unchanging Preambles: A Debate on India's Constitutional Amendments

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday lambasted the alteration of India's Constitution Preamble during the 1976 Emergency, declaring it a violation of the founding principles and the wisdom of its original framers.

Speaking at a book launch, Dhankhar described the inclusion of terms such as 'socialist' and 'secular' as a 'nasoor,' or festering wound, claiming they risk causing societal upheaval by deviating from historical and cultural roots.

His comments coincide with the RSS's call for reevaluating these amendments, a move that has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties condemning it as an effort to reconstruct constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)