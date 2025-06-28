Gaza's Humanitarian Woes Amid Ceasefire Talks

In Gaza, at least 60 Palestinians have been killed by recent Israeli airstrikes, as reported by health officials on Saturday. The region continues to endure a worsening humanitarian crisis as ceasefire discussions teeter on the brink of progress.

The strikes, ongoing since late Friday, targeted areas including the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City and residential apartments. Hospitals across the region, including Shifa and Nasser, received the bodies, highlighting the extent of the devastation. Meanwhile, international attempts to broker a ceasefire, spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, offer a glimmer of hope.

Amid talks of a potential truce, the Gaza population faces dire circumstances, with limited food supplies exacerbated by looting and shootings on aid routes. The UN's struggles in adequately delivering food underline the desperate need for relief, as political and diplomatic actions unfold in Washington and Gaza.