Punjab Jail Officials Suspended for Dereliction of Duty

The Punjab government has taken a stern stand against lapses in duty, suspending 26 jail department employees for negligence, officials announced on Saturday.

Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar confirmed that the suspensions were immediate and carried out under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970. High-ranking officials such as Iqbal Singh Brar, the superintendent of Mansa district jail, and several deputy superintendents, are among those affected.

Bhullar reaffirmed the administration's commitment to efficient governance, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated among the state's officers and employees.