Punjab Jail Officials Suspended for Dereliction of Duty

The Punjab government has suspended 26 jail department employees due to dereliction of duty. The suspensions were enacted under the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970, and include high-ranking officials. Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining good administration and intolerance for negligence.

Updated: 28-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:35 IST
The Punjab government has taken a stern stand against lapses in duty, suspending 26 jail department employees for negligence, officials announced on Saturday.

Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar confirmed that the suspensions were immediate and carried out under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970. High-ranking officials such as Iqbal Singh Brar, the superintendent of Mansa district jail, and several deputy superintendents, are among those affected.

Bhullar reaffirmed the administration's commitment to efficient governance, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated among the state's officers and employees.

