Tragic Discovery: Decomposed Body Found in Maharashtra
A decomposed body of a 20-year-old Nepali man, believed to have committed suicide, was discovered in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. The remains were found in a forested area, identified through a mobile phone. The man worked at a local hotel and police investigations are ongoing.
A decomposed body of a 20-year-old Nepali man was discovered in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Saturday, local authorities report. The man, who was employed at a hotel in Katta village, is suspected of having hanged himself.
The skeletal remains were located by a passerby in a secluded forest area at Nandos village, Malvan tehsil. Identification was possible thanks to a mobile phone found near the remains.
Malvan police have commenced further investigations into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide.
