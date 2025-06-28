Tragic Discovery: Decomposed Body Found in Maharashtra

A decomposed body of a 20-year-old Nepali man was discovered in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Saturday, local authorities report. The man, who was employed at a hotel in Katta village, is suspected of having hanged himself.

The skeletal remains were located by a passerby in a secluded forest area at Nandos village, Malvan tehsil. Identification was possible thanks to a mobile phone found near the remains.

Malvan police have commenced further investigations into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide.

