Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Blackbuck Poaching Suspected in Kadur

Three blackbucks were found dead in Kadur taluk, with gunshot injuries suspected. The blackbucks were discovered on a private farm near a conservation reserve. Authorities, upon investigation, found evidence of gunfire and vehicular movement. A case has been registered as further investigations are underway, suspecting poachers’ involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:28 IST
Tragic Discovery: Blackbuck Poaching Suspected in Kadur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing discovery, three blackbucks were found dead under suspicious conditions in Kadur taluk. The presence of gunshot injuries suggests foul play, possibly involving poachers.

The carcasses, including two females and one male, were located on private farmland adjacent to the Basur Amrit Mahal Kaval conservation reserve. Forest department officials, acting on local information, visited the site and noted crucial evidence, such as signs of gunfire and vehicular movement.

A case has been registered by the officials as investigations continue to apprehend those responsible. The post-mortem has been completed, and samples have been gathered for further analysis, with environmentalists voicing their concerns over potential poaching activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025