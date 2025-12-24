Tragic Discovery: Blackbuck Poaching Suspected in Kadur

In a disturbing discovery, three blackbucks were found dead under suspicious conditions in Kadur taluk. The presence of gunshot injuries suggests foul play, possibly involving poachers.

The carcasses, including two females and one male, were located on private farmland adjacent to the Basur Amrit Mahal Kaval conservation reserve. Forest department officials, acting on local information, visited the site and noted crucial evidence, such as signs of gunfire and vehicular movement.

A case has been registered by the officials as investigations continue to apprehend those responsible. The post-mortem has been completed, and samples have been gathered for further analysis, with environmentalists voicing their concerns over potential poaching activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)