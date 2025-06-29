Tragic Rise: Deadliest Attack in North Waziristan
A deadly suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan claimed 13 security personnel and injured others. Orchestrated by the militant group Usud al-Harb, this attack marks a serious escalation in terrorist activities. Pakistan faces increased terrorism, especially after a failed ceasefire with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's North Waziristan district of Pakistan has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 security personnel and injured several others, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The attack, claimed by the militant group Usud al-Harb, targeted a security convoy using an explosives-laden vehicle. The incident, described as one of the deadliest in recent months, has heightened concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the region.
The province's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, condemned the attack and paid tribute to the fallen security personnel. This attack underscores a troubling rise in terrorism in Pakistan, exacerbated by the collapse of a ceasefire agreement in 2022 with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
