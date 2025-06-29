Singapore Steps Up Security Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the region, Singapore is intensifying its security measures. Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam announced heightened vigilance following the conflict between Israel and Iran, a move aimed at thwarting potential extremist threats against both Islamic and Western targets in the city-state.

Singapore's security forces are on alert post the Israel-Iran exchange, with law enforcement agencies ramping up patrols and checks. While a ceasefire currently holds, Shanmugam warns of the unpredictable nature of regional dynamics, advising Singaporeans to remain mindful and report suspicious activities.

Parallel to security concerns, the Singapore government continues its stringent drug stance, unshaken by Thailand's recent cannabis law reversal. Citing examples of drug-induced violence overseas, Singaporean authorities, backed by public support, maintain that keeping strict anti-drug policies is in the nation's best interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)