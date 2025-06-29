International Syndicate Busted for Rs 3 Crore Fraud Targeting Elderly Woman

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have arrested three individuals allegedly linked to an international fraud syndicate. The group is accused of cheating a 61-year-old woman out of more than Rs 3 crore after keeping her under what's been termed a 'digital arrest', according to officials.

The elaborate scheme began on August 13, 2024, when the victim received a call from scammers posing as courier company personnel who claimed they had seized her parcel, which allegedly contained contraband items. This was followed by a call from an individual impersonating a CBI officer, further pushing the victim into transferring funds into fraudulently managed accounts.

An FIR was filed in September last year, and an extensive investigation uncovered an international syndicate, linking the fraud to overseas transactions. Three suspects, one being a local credit society chairman, have been apprehended. The case underscores the complexity of modern financial fraud and the meticulous planning behind it.

(With inputs from agencies.)