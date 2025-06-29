Tragedy at Dawn: Stampede Strikes Festival in Odisha
A tragic stampede at a festival in Odisha, India, claimed three lives and left six others injured. Thousands of Hindu devotees had gathered in Puri for the annual chariot festival. The incident highlights recurring safety challenges during large gatherings in India, where safety protocols are often overlooked.
A tragic stampede on Sunday morning claimed three lives and injured six people during a festival in Odisha, eastern India, officials confirmed.
The incident unfolded at dawn in Puri as thousands of Hindu devotees converged for an annual chariot festival. Such occurrences are not uncommon in India, where large crowds frequently gather for religious events, sometimes neglecting safety measures.
In a related incident earlier this year, a stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in at least 39 deaths.
