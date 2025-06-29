Tragedy at Dawn: Stampede Strikes Festival in Odisha

A tragic stampede on Sunday morning claimed three lives and injured six people during a festival in Odisha, eastern India, officials confirmed.

The incident unfolded at dawn in Puri as thousands of Hindu devotees converged for an annual chariot festival. Such occurrences are not uncommon in India, where large crowds frequently gather for religious events, sometimes neglecting safety measures.

In a related incident earlier this year, a stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in at least 39 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)