Tragedy at Puri: Stampede During Rath Yatra Sparks Outrage

A tragic stampede near Odisha's Shree Gundicha Temple resulted in three deaths and around 50 injuries during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the incident inexcusable, criticizing negligence and mismanagement, and urged for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A stampede during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra near Puri's Shree Gundicha Temple has led to three fatalities and left approximately 50 people injured. The tragic incident has sparked criticism and calls for accountability from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and injuries, emphasizing the need for accountability in what he described as an inexcusable act of negligence and mismanagement. The tragedy unfolded as hundreds gathered to witness the Rath Yatra festivities early Sunday morning.

Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain confirmed that the injured were receiving medical attention, with six individuals reported to be in critical condition. Kharge urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure public safety in future events. The Congress Party has pledged support for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

