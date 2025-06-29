Tragedy at Puri: Stampede During Rath Yatra Sparks Outrage

A stampede during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra near Puri's Shree Gundicha Temple has led to three fatalities and left approximately 50 people injured. The tragic incident has sparked criticism and calls for accountability from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and injuries, emphasizing the need for accountability in what he described as an inexcusable act of negligence and mismanagement. The tragedy unfolded as hundreds gathered to witness the Rath Yatra festivities early Sunday morning.

Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain confirmed that the injured were receiving medical attention, with six individuals reported to be in critical condition. Kharge urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure public safety in future events. The Congress Party has pledged support for the affected families.

