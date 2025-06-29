NCW Steps In After Disturbing Allegations at South Kolkata Law College
Archana Majumdar, an NCW member, visited South Kolkata Law College after a student reported being gang-raped. The NCW pledges continued support to the survivor and involvement in the investigation. Opposition parties protest, citing safety issues in West Bengal educational institutions.
An NCW member, Archana Majumdar, visited South Kolkata Law College regarding a reported gang rape incident involving a student and three individuals, including an alumnus.
Majumdar criticized the police for not providing detailed information about the survivor, stating the commission's ongoing support for her.
The police have arrested the main suspect and two students, while forming a special investigation team. Opposition parties protest, arguing that the incident highlights safety lapses in schools under West Bengal's current administration.
