Left Menu

NCW Steps In After Disturbing Allegations at South Kolkata Law College

Archana Majumdar, an NCW member, visited South Kolkata Law College after a student reported being gang-raped. The NCW pledges continued support to the survivor and involvement in the investigation. Opposition parties protest, citing safety issues in West Bengal educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:26 IST
NCW Steps In After Disturbing Allegations at South Kolkata Law College
Archana Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

An NCW member, Archana Majumdar, visited South Kolkata Law College regarding a reported gang rape incident involving a student and three individuals, including an alumnus.

Majumdar criticized the police for not providing detailed information about the survivor, stating the commission's ongoing support for her.

The police have arrested the main suspect and two students, while forming a special investigation team. Opposition parties protest, arguing that the incident highlights safety lapses in schools under West Bengal's current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025