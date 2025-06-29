NCW Steps In After Disturbing Allegations at South Kolkata Law College

An NCW member, Archana Majumdar, visited South Kolkata Law College regarding a reported gang rape incident involving a student and three individuals, including an alumnus.

Majumdar criticized the police for not providing detailed information about the survivor, stating the commission's ongoing support for her.

The police have arrested the main suspect and two students, while forming a special investigation team. Opposition parties protest, arguing that the incident highlights safety lapses in schools under West Bengal's current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)