Tragedy Strikes Near Shree Gundicha Temple: A Call for Better Management

A deadly stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, resulted in the death of three individuals and left 50 others injured. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed grief and emphasized the need for better management. The Odisha Chief Minister and the local administration are handling the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri claimed the lives of three individuals and injured around 50 others early Sunday morning. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his condolences and stressed the need for improved management at the religious site.

Speaking in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the Union education minister criticized the arrangements made for the crowd management, calling for better safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. As a native of Odisha, Pradhan's remarks carried significant weight.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with local authorities in Puri, has assumed responsibility for addressing the aftermath of the tragedy. They are reportedly managing the crisis with due diligence to ensure the injured receive necessary medical care and prevent further mishaps.

