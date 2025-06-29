Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up Follows Puri Temple Tragedy

Following a tragic stampede at Puri Temple that resulted in three deaths, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has reassigned top officials and suspended police officers. The government promised financial aid to victims' families and initiated an investigation into the incident's causes and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:27 IST
Leadership Shake-Up Follows Puri Temple Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a deadly stampede at the Puri Temple that claimed three lives and injured 50 others, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi implemented significant administrative changes. District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal have been transferred, while DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi face suspension due to negligence.

The Odisha government has appointed Chanchal Rana as the new Puri District Collector and Pinak Mishra as the new SP. Majhi has also launched a comprehensive administrative inquiry, led by the development commissioner, to delve into the incident and ensure accountability.

Victims' families will receive Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance. The tragic event unfolded when a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Rath Yatra festivities and chaos erupted due to improper crowd management, eventually leading to a fatal stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025