Leadership Shake-Up Follows Puri Temple Tragedy

In response to a deadly stampede at the Puri Temple that claimed three lives and injured 50 others, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi implemented significant administrative changes. District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal have been transferred, while DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi face suspension due to negligence.

The Odisha government has appointed Chanchal Rana as the new Puri District Collector and Pinak Mishra as the new SP. Majhi has also launched a comprehensive administrative inquiry, led by the development commissioner, to delve into the incident and ensure accountability.

Victims' families will receive Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance. The tragic event unfolded when a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Rath Yatra festivities and chaos erupted due to improper crowd management, eventually leading to a fatal stampede.

