Kejriwal Urges Slum Dwellers to Protest Against Demolition Drives

In a fervent address at Jantar Mantar, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged slum dwellers to unite against the BJP-led government's demolition drives. Kejriwal called for rejecting BJP and Congress in future elections, accusing them of neglect and broken promises.

Kejriwal cited ongoing issues such as power cuts and increased school fees, laying the blame squarely on a government he says is riddled with corruption. He claims the current administration has undone the good work of his previous government.

He also condemned FIRs against AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, labeling them as targeted harassment. Kejriwal likened BJP and Congress to siblings, urging people to reject both parties.

