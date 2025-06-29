Left Menu

Aftermath of Puri Temple Stampede: Administrative Shakeup and Accountability Measures

Following a tragic stampede at Puri's Shree Gundicha Temple, resulting in three deaths and around 50 injuries, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Majhi ordered significant administrative changes. District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal were transferred, and two police officers were suspended due to 'unpardonable negligence.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:18 IST
In response to the tragic Puri temple stampede that claimed three lives and injured nearly 50 others, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has enacted a series of administrative changes. These include the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal.

Describing the 'negligence' that led to the stampede as 'unpardonable,' Majhi has also suspended two police officers, DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi. The state government has pledged financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.

In a bid to prevent future incidents, a high-level inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of the development commissioner, while Aravind Agarwal has been appointed as the in-charge for Rath Yatra's overall supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

