Aftermath of Puri Temple Stampede: Administrative Shakeup and Accountability Measures
Following a tragic stampede at Puri's Shree Gundicha Temple, resulting in three deaths and around 50 injuries, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Majhi ordered significant administrative changes. District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal were transferred, and two police officers were suspended due to 'unpardonable negligence.'
- Country:
- India
In response to the tragic Puri temple stampede that claimed three lives and injured nearly 50 others, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has enacted a series of administrative changes. These include the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal.
Describing the 'negligence' that led to the stampede as 'unpardonable,' Majhi has also suspended two police officers, DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi. The state government has pledged financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.
In a bid to prevent future incidents, a high-level inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of the development commissioner, while Aravind Agarwal has been appointed as the in-charge for Rath Yatra's overall supervision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hasten Biopharmaceuticals Expands Presence with Strategic Market Authorization Transfers Across Asia-Pacific
Activist Calls for Suspension of Helicopter Services on Chardham Yatra Route
Bryan Mbeumo Embraces Transfer Buzz Amid Premier League Giants' Interest
Delhi's Bureaucratic Shuffle: Key IAS Transfers Announced
SC says Karnataka HC should not have sought apology from Kamal Haasan over his remarks, transfers case related to 'Thug Life' to apex court.