Aftermath of Puri Temple Stampede: Administrative Shakeup and Accountability Measures

In response to the tragic Puri temple stampede that claimed three lives and injured nearly 50 others, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has enacted a series of administrative changes. These include the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal.

Describing the 'negligence' that led to the stampede as 'unpardonable,' Majhi has also suspended two police officers, DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi. The state government has pledged financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.

In a bid to prevent future incidents, a high-level inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of the development commissioner, while Aravind Agarwal has been appointed as the in-charge for Rath Yatra's overall supervision.

