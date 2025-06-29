Left Menu

Triple Arrest Made in Shocking Delhi Knife Attack

In Delhi's Rohini, three individuals were arrested for attacking and killing a 25-year-old man, Deepak, in Aman Vihar. The attack, caused by old enmity, also injured the victim's relative. The police recovered the weapon and vehicle used. The arrested suspects confessed their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:08 IST
  Country:
  • India

Three men have been apprehended in connection with a deadly attack on a 25-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini, police confirmed on Sunday. The attack, which took place in the Aman Vihar area on June 26, also left the victim's relative injured.

The victim, Deepak, was returning home from the market with his wife and brother-in-law, Parveen, when they were ambushed by three knife-wielding individuals. Both men suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Deepak was pronounced dead. Parveen continues to receive medical treatment. An FIR has been lodged at Aman Vihar Police Station.

Police have arrested Ajay (25), his brother Amit (27), and their associate Rohit (24), all of whom are residents of Mangolpuri. Following interrogation, the suspects admitted to their role in the attack, driven by past enmity, and authorities have recovered the knife and vehicle used in the crime. Investigations are still ongoing.

