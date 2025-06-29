Controversy Brewing Over 'Socialism' and 'Secularism' in India's Constitution
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested removing 'socialism' and 'secularism' from India's Constitution, sparking backlash from the Congress party. They pointed out that the BJP's own constitution contains these terms. Criticism arose regarding the chief minister's contradictory stance and commitment to Indian constitutional principles.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred a political storm by advocating for the removal of 'socialism' and 'secularism' from India's Constitution, sparking a strong rebuke from the Congress party.
The controversy erupted after Sarma's comments, which the opposition quickly highlighted as contradictory to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) own constitution—a document that pledges allegiance to these very principles. Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, criticized Sarma's remarks, questioning the chief minister's commitment to constitutional values.
Sarma's comments have ignited debate over whether these Western concepts align with Indian civilization, especially since they were included in the Constitution during the Emergency period under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
ALSO READ
Congress Raises Concerns Over Cypriot Links in Adani Controversy
The Crosses of Controversy: Unraveling the Myth of South Africa's Farm Killings
Demolition Drives Ignite Protests in Delhi Amidst Controversy
Uganda's Military Courts and Civilian Trials Controversy
Tensions Rise Between PMK and DMK Over Reservation Controversy