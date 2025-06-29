Left Menu

Controversy Brewing Over 'Socialism' and 'Secularism' in India's Constitution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested removing 'socialism' and 'secularism' from India's Constitution, sparking backlash from the Congress party. They pointed out that the BJP's own constitution contains these terms. Criticism arose regarding the chief minister's contradictory stance and commitment to Indian constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:10 IST
Controversy Brewing Over 'Socialism' and 'Secularism' in India's Constitution
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred a political storm by advocating for the removal of 'socialism' and 'secularism' from India's Constitution, sparking a strong rebuke from the Congress party.

The controversy erupted after Sarma's comments, which the opposition quickly highlighted as contradictory to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) own constitution—a document that pledges allegiance to these very principles. Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, criticized Sarma's remarks, questioning the chief minister's commitment to constitutional values.

Sarma's comments have ignited debate over whether these Western concepts align with Indian civilization, especially since they were included in the Constitution during the Emergency period under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025