Controversy Brewing Over 'Socialism' and 'Secularism' in India's Constitution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred a political storm by advocating for the removal of 'socialism' and 'secularism' from India's Constitution, sparking a strong rebuke from the Congress party.

The controversy erupted after Sarma's comments, which the opposition quickly highlighted as contradictory to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) own constitution—a document that pledges allegiance to these very principles. Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, criticized Sarma's remarks, questioning the chief minister's commitment to constitutional values.

Sarma's comments have ignited debate over whether these Western concepts align with Indian civilization, especially since they were included in the Constitution during the Emergency period under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.