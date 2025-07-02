Left Menu

UP STF busts interstate oxytocin racket; 3 held with Rs 1.2 crore worth of stock

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested three suspected members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking and supply of oxytocin injections to be misused in milch animals and vegetables.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF seized nearly 5,87,880 ml of oxytocin —valued at approximately Rs 1.20 crore —during a raid at a house on Mohan Road near Buddheshwar crossing in Lucknow's Kakori police station area.

The arrested men have been identified as Anmol Pal, Awadhesh Pal, both Lucknow residents, and Khageshwar of Sitapur district, the agency said.

Police also recovered Rs 12,000 in cash, 800 empty vials, rubber and aluminum caps, plastic funnels, pipes, packets of salt, and a transport vehicle. Three mobile phones were also seized, the STF said.

According to the STF, the gang was procuring high-density oxytocin disguised as mineral water parcels from Bihar. "Once received, they repackaged it into smaller ampoules and illegally distributed it in Lucknow and adjoining districts. The oxytocin was allegedly used to artificially stimulate milk production in cattle and accelerate the growth of fruits and vegetables, posing serious health hazards to both animals and humans," the STF said in a statement.

"The injections were being diluted and filled into unlicensed vials in unhygienic conditions," the agency said, noting that "its misuse is not only illegal but extremely dangerous".

It further said that the samples have been sent for laboratory testing to verify contamination and potency. A case has been registered at Kakori police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 318 (cheating), 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 276 (adulteration of drugs), and 112 (petty organised crime). Further investigation is underway to identify the Bihar-based supplier and other possible accomplices, the STF added.

