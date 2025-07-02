Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for hiring contract killer to murder nephew

He had been evading arrest for over a month after allegedly conspiring to kill his nephew, Suraj, over a family dispute, an officer stated.According to the police, on May 30, Kunal allegedly hired a man named Arun Kumar 45 to attack Suraj.

Updated: 02-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:12 IST
Delhi: Man arrested for hiring contract killer to murder nephew
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly conspiring to kill his nephew and hiring a contract killer for the job in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Lal Kunal (36) was apprehended from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. ''He had been evading arrest for over a month after allegedly conspiring to kill his nephew, Suraj, over a family dispute,'' an officer stated.

According to the police, on May 30, Kunal allegedly hired a man named Arun Kumar (45) to attack Suraj. Acting on Kunal's instructions, Kumar allegedly attacked Suraj with a knife, inflicting a deep cut to his neck. Kunal managed to flee the scene while Kumar was held. An FIR was registered on May 30, charging Kunal with attempt to murder and teams were formed to nab him.

''The team received a tip-off about Kunal's presence in Aligarh, set a trap near a hospital and apprehended him on June 30,'' the officer added.

Kunal's anticipatory bail was earlier dismissed by the court.

He confessed to the crime, stating he wanted to take revenge on Suraj for a previous case of assault and had offered money to Kumar to carry out the attack, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

