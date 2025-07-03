Strategic Flight: Pakistan's Air Chief Paves New Path in US

In a historic move to bolster military ties, Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, recently completed an official visit to the United States, marking the first such engagement by a serving PAF chief in over ten years.

The visit, described as a strategic milestone by the Pakistan Air Force, focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and addressing key regional and global security issues. Sidhu's meetings with senior US military and political leaders, including those at the Pentagon, highlighted the importance of joint training and technology exchange.

Throughout his visit, Sidhu underscored Pakistan's dedication to regional stability and the evolution of military collaboration. His discussions on Capitol Hill further emphasized the significance of these partnerships in tackling strategic challenges and integrating emerging technologies in defence strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)