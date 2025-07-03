Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Local Involvement by Renaming Watershed Committees

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed Watershed Committees as 'Jalagam Samitis' to boost public engagement. Overseen by Gram Pradhans, these committees aim to enhance water conservation and land management under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0, aligning with local identities and language for better community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:28 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday took a significant step towards enhancing community involvement by renaming Watershed Committees as 'Jalagam Samitis'. This move is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative to promote water conservation efforts, according to a governmental statement.

These committees, now operating under the new identity, are tasked with implementing water conservation and land management schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0, with the leadership resting on Gram Pradhans at the Gram Panchayat level. State-level nodal agency CEO GS Naveen highlighted that the rebranding would resonate more with the local populace.

Over the past eight years, the state has made strides in building check dams and reservoirs, thereby strengthening its commitment to water management. The recent renaming is expected to further public understanding and involvement in these crucial schemes, with relevant officials directed to reflect this change in all administrative documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

