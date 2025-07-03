Left Menu

Juvenile Arrests Shed Light on Bawana Murder Mystery

Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles involved in a murder-cum-robbery in Bawana, North Delhi. On June 26, a man was found injured and later died in hospital. The victim, Avdhesh Yadav, was identified by his brother. Investigation led to the arrest of the juveniles, who confessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police officers have successfully apprehended four juveniles linked to a murder-cum-robbery in Bawana, a locality in North Delhi. The case came to light when a PCR call on June 26 reported an unidentified injured and unconscious man found in DSIIDC Park located in the Bawana Industrial Area.

The victim, upon being rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, was declared dead, prompting the registration of an FIR. Investigations revealed the deceased to be Avdhesh Yadav, identified by his brother as a native of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. Despite extensive CCTV reviews, immediate leads were scarce.

Continuous field inquiries eventually highlighted suspicious activities linked to four juveniles, who were apprehended. One of the juveniles admitted to their involvement, revealing they stabbed Yadav during a robbery. They also possessed the victim's phone, purse, and documents. The police continue the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

