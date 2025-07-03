Power Theft Unplugged: A Shocking Case in Bhiwandi
A man named Amar Laxman Gharat is accused of stealing Rs 4.82 lakh worth of electricity in Bhiwandi, Thane district. He allegedly bypassed the meter mechanism to draw power directly from a transformer over a year. The man is yet to be arrested.
A man from Bhiwandi in Thane district has been booked for allegedly pilfering electricity valued at Rs 4.82 lakh, according to authorities.
Identified as Amar Laxman Gharat from Karivali, the suspect allegedly siphoned 13,649 units of electricity over approximately one year. This was confirmed by a police official from Shanti Nagar station.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited staff filed a complaint, leading to charges under the Electricity Act 2003. An inspection done on May 16 revealed Gharat's direct power draw from a transformer, sidestepping the MSEDCL's meter. He remains at large.
