Left Menu

Mission Karmayogi: Fostering Future-Ready Civil Servants in Telangana

A team from the Centre's Mission Karmayogi visited Telangana to advance a capacity-building initiative for state civil servants. The mission aims to create a future-ready civil service with global insights rooted in Indian principles. Key talks included enhancing digital learning platforms and customizing training to departmental needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:07 IST
Mission Karmayogi: Fostering Future-Ready Civil Servants in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Centre's Mission Karmayogi initiative recently visited Telangana to strengthen the capacity-building plans for the state's civil servants, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Mission Karmayogi, launched in September 2020, aims to develop a future-ready civil service grounded in Indian values but informed by global perspectives. The visiting team, comprising members of the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat, met with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The commission's administration member Alka Mittal, Director Navneet Kaur, and Karmayogi Bharat General Manager Soumi Banerjee briefed the governor on the program's implementation and sought guidance on its continued progress.

The governor lauded the initiative and urged the team to maintain its transformative efforts within the state. Earlier, the team conferred with Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and senior department officials to shape the future of civil servant capacity building in the region. A major focus of discussions was the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which offers on-demand learning for officers, catering to departmental needs through personalized training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025