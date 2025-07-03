Mission Karmayogi: Fostering Future-Ready Civil Servants in Telangana

A delegation from the Centre's Mission Karmayogi initiative recently visited Telangana to strengthen the capacity-building plans for the state's civil servants, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Mission Karmayogi, launched in September 2020, aims to develop a future-ready civil service grounded in Indian values but informed by global perspectives. The visiting team, comprising members of the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat, met with Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The commission's administration member Alka Mittal, Director Navneet Kaur, and Karmayogi Bharat General Manager Soumi Banerjee briefed the governor on the program's implementation and sought guidance on its continued progress.

The governor lauded the initiative and urged the team to maintain its transformative efforts within the state. Earlier, the team conferred with Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and senior department officials to shape the future of civil servant capacity building in the region. A major focus of discussions was the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which offers on-demand learning for officers, catering to departmental needs through personalized training programs.

