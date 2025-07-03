Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Celebrates 50 Years of Democratic Evolution

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the state legislative Assembly, marking a tribute to the state's democratic journey since 1975. The event highlighted the Assembly's role in governance, promoting transparency and the importance of sustainable development policies.

Updated: 03-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:35 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the state legislative Assembly. He praised it as a 'sacred temple of democracy' and a symbol of inclusive progress.

The celebration began with the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Plaque and the launch of the official theme song by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein released a commemorative badge.

Reflecting on the Assembly's progress since 1975, Parnaik emphasized the importance of financial probity, transparency, and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. He urged for robust reforms and committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, stressing the need to uplift the state's most vulnerable sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

