Left Menu

High-Profile Loss in Kursk: Russian Navy's Major General Falls in Combat

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and prominent leader, was killed in action in the Kursk region. Gudkov's death is a significant loss for Russia, marking him as one of the senior-most officers to die in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Unverified reports suggest his death was caused by a Ukrainian missile attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:20 IST
High-Profile Loss in Kursk: Russian Navy's Major General Falls in Combat

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and a former marine brigade commander in Ukraine, was confirmed killed in action, the Russian military announced Thursday. As one of Russia's senior officers, Gudkov's demise represents a significant blow to Moscow's military leadership.

The incident reportedly occurred during combat operations in the Kursk region, a border area facing Ukraine. While unofficial military sources claimed Gudkov was killed by a U.S.-made HIMARS missile in a Ukrainian attack, Reuters has not independently verified these accounts. There have been no immediate comments from Kyiv regarding the incident.

Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting its military leadership, with Gudkov being one among at least ten senior Russian commanders killed since the war's escalation in 2022. The Defence Ministry mourns Gudkov as a decorated officer, with tributes flowing in from civilian and military quarters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025