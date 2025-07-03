High-Profile Loss in Kursk: Russian Navy's Major General Falls in Combat

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and a former marine brigade commander in Ukraine, was confirmed killed in action, the Russian military announced Thursday. As one of Russia's senior officers, Gudkov's demise represents a significant blow to Moscow's military leadership.

The incident reportedly occurred during combat operations in the Kursk region, a border area facing Ukraine. While unofficial military sources claimed Gudkov was killed by a U.S.-made HIMARS missile in a Ukrainian attack, Reuters has not independently verified these accounts. There have been no immediate comments from Kyiv regarding the incident.

Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting its military leadership, with Gudkov being one among at least ten senior Russian commanders killed since the war's escalation in 2022. The Defence Ministry mourns Gudkov as a decorated officer, with tributes flowing in from civilian and military quarters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)