SIA Crackdown: New Evidence in Bijbehara Killing

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Kashmir conducted precise search operations on Thursday at the residences of two suspects in the Anatnag district. These operations are linked to the investigation of the brutal killing of a non-local individual, Raja Sah, on April 17, 2024, in Bijbehara.

According to a police spokesperson, the searches were conducted within the jurisdiction of the Bijbehara police station, aimed at collecting crucial evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind the crime and identify those involved.

The operations adhered strictly to legal protocols and have resulted in the collection of significant evidence, which authorities believe will significantly bolster the ongoing investigation into the heinous crime.

