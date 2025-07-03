Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Vigilance on Ganga Water Levels
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the rising water levels of the Ganga in Patna on Thursday. He urged officials to stay alert for possible emergencies due to increased water levels following recent rains. The Patna Meteorological Centre predicts more rain, necessitating ongoing vigilance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an inspection of the Ganga's water levels at key ghats in Patna on Thursday, prompting officials to maintain high alert status.
During his visit with senior department officials to locations such as JP Setu and Gandhi Ghat, he emphasized readiness for emergencies as water levels continue to rise.
While the Ganga flows below the danger mark in most parts of Patna, recent rains have caused an increase at certain locations. The Patna Meteorological Centre forecasts further rain, reinforcing the call for vigilance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
