Court Dilemma: Navigating the Fate of a Minor Rape Survivor's Pregnancy

In a complex legal and ethical case, a minor rape survivor has made the difficult decision to continue her 27-week pregnancy, following a strong advisory from AIIMS doctors against termination.

The Delhi High Court, grappling with the delicate situation, highlighted the need to balance the welfare of the minor and her unborn child. The court modified a previous order allowing the pregnancy termination, basing its decision on the medical board's insights.

To prioritize the well-being of both lives, the survivor is to remain under hospital care at AIIMS until delivery. The court ordered free medical assistance for the next five years for both mother and child, emphasizing ongoing support, such as counseling and financial aid, reflecting societal and cultural needs.