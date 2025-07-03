Left Menu

Delhi Forensic Laboratory Doubles Capacity Amid Legal Reforms

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has doubled its capacity to process exhibits by enhancing manpower and technology. This progress was highlighted by Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva at an exhibition showcasing new criminal laws and innovations in crime investigations through interactive displays and performances.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has significantly boosted its capacity to process evidence, doubling its output in the past nine months. This achievement was announced by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Devesh Chandra Srivastva, at an educational exhibition unveiling the impact of new criminal laws.

Srivastva highlighted the efforts behind this advancement, including an increase in manpower and the integration of cutting-edge technology at the lab. The capacity at the Rohini-based FSL has grown from handling 900 samples per month to 1,800, showcasing improvements in criminal proceedings.

The exhibition in Bharat Mandapam's Hall 14 offered insights into the new laws replacing colonial-era statutes and featured performances illustrating crime investigation processes. This initiative included digital tools like Chitrakhoji and NAFIS, providing a glimpse into modern police operations benefitting from legal and procedural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

