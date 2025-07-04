Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Mexican boxer Chavez Jr arrested by US immigration officers, DHS says

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and faces deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

Chavez Jr., 39, who lost a bout to influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday, had an active arrest warrant against him in Mexico.

'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67

Michael Madsen, an actor who appeared in dozens of films including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Thelma & Louise," has died at age 67, his representatives said on Thursday. Madsen died of cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, his manager, Ron Smith, said.

Boeing and Justice Department seek judge's approval for deal opposed by crash victims' families

Boeing and the Justice Department on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to approve an agreement that allows the company to avoid prosecution despite objections from relatives of some of the 346 people killed in two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. The deal enables Boeing to avoid being branded a convicted felon and to escape oversight from an independent monitor for three years that was part of a plea deal struck in 2024 to a criminal fraud charge that it misled U.S. regulators about a crucial flight control system on the 737 MAX, its best-selling jet.

Eyeing Arctic dominance, Trump bill earmarks $8.6 billion for US Coast Guard icebreakers

President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill earmarks more than $8.6 billion to increase the U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker fleet in the Arctic, where Washington hopes to counter rising Russian and Chinese dominance. The funding includes $4.3 billion for up to three new heavy Coast Guard Polar Security Cutters, $3.5 billion for medium Arctic Security Cutters, and $816 million for procurement of additional light and medium icebreaking cutters.

Following US arrest of Mexican boxer Chavez JR, Mexico says individual has arrest warrant

Mexico's attorney general's office on Thursday said that an individual it named as "Julio C" had been arrested in Los Angeles and had an arrest warrant in Mexico dating back to 2023 for arms trafficking and organized crime. The statement comes after U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and is being processed for expedited removal from the country.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of most serious charges, to remain jailed for now

Sean "Diddy" Combs' will remain behind bars for now, a judge ruled on Wednesday, after the music mogul was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life but found guilty of lesser prostitution-related offenses. In rejecting the defense's request for bail, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said prosecutors had presented ample evidence at Combs' trial that he had committed violent acts and should remain in jail until his sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

