UPDATE 1-South Korea trade minister to leave for U.S. on Friday as tariff deadline looms

South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will leave for the United States on Friday for tariff talks, just days ahead of the July 9 deadline when U.S. tariffs could rise sharply.

Yeo said he would consider requesting an extension of the reciprocal tariff pause, depending on the progress of negotiations with U.S. officials. South Korea has sought exemptions from U.S. President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs on imports of automobiles and steel products, as well as a 25% "reciprocal" levy on the Asian ally currently paused for negotiations.

Washington is demanding better access to the agriculture and car sectors, and improved market access and non-discriminatory treatment in the digital sector, Yeo told a parliamentary hearing on Friday. "The government will respond flexibly by taking into account the level of the U.S. demands and domestic political security sensitivities," he said.

Asked about whether South Korea could meet the July 9 deadline, Yeo said the substance of negotiations mattered more than the deadline. Yeo said he would ask the U.S. to take time and accelerate talks to reach a "win-win" deal.

