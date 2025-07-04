Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: 6,400 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

The third batch of over 6,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two separate convoys on Friday to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 04-07-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 09:38 IST
Amarnath Yatra: 6,400 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The third batch of over 6,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two separate convoys on Friday to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Himalayas, officials said. About 14,000 pilgrims have prayed at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine since Thursday when the 38-day annual yatra commenced from Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district – the two conventional tracks –, officials said. The third batch of 6,411 pilgrims — 4,723 men, 1,071 women, 37 children, and 580 sadhus and sadhvis — left in 291 vehicles, they said. The batch left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two groups for Baltal and Pahalgam at 3.15 am and 4 am, escorted by CRPF. While 3,622 pilgrims took the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route in 138 vehicles, 2,789 pilgrims, ferried in 153 vehicles, took the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route. With the fresh departure, a total of 17,549 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since Wednesday, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the yatra from here. The yatra goes on as usual, albeit in tighter security, despite the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 men were gunned down.

The Bhagwati Nagar base camp has been put under a multi-tier security cover.

More than 3.5 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far.

Thirty-four accommodation centres have been set up across Jammu, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are being issued to the pilgrims. Twelve counters have been set up for an on-the-spot registration of pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025