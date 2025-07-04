Left Menu

Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar

The Shia community in Kashmir on Friday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional route in the city to mark the eighth day of mourning, officials said.The procession was taken out in a peaceful manner with authorities making adequate security arrangements.This is the third consecutive year that the administration has allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route through the heart of the city.The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-07-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 11:08 IST
Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

The Shia community in Kashmir on Friday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional route in the city to mark the eighth day of mourning, officials said.

The procession was taken out in a peaceful manner with authorities making adequate security arrangements.

This is the third consecutive year that the administration has allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route through the heart of the city.

The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road. It would culminate at Dalgate.

Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar as the authorities had granted a limited time window for the procession so that normal life does not get affected.

Senior officers of the police and civil administration joined the procession at Lal Chowk as a symbolic gesture of unity and service.

Special Director General of Police, Coordination, SJM Gillani, Inspector general of police, Kashmir, V K Birdi, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officers from police and CRPF served water and juice to the mourners.

Speaking to reporters, the IGP Kashmir said police and civil administration have made proper arrangements, including security-related, for the eighth day of Muharram to ensure that the mourners do not face any problems.

''There are stringent security arrangements. Also, as the procession is taking place in the main area (of the city), traffic advisories have been issued so that there is no inconvenience to commuters,'' he said.

On the preparation for the tenth day of Muhurram, Birdi said all security and traffic arrangements will be made for the mourners and the public.

To a question about the ongoing annual Amarnath yatra, he said police and other security forces have made multi-layered security arrangements and the pilgrimage is going on smoothly.

The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, urged the mourners to maintain peace.

''This is the third consecutive year when Muharram procession was allowed in the heart of the city. The district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the mourners. Arrangements have been made keeping safety and security in mind.

''I am happy that the procession has been taken out with its purpose kept in. I urge everyone to keep the procession limited to its religious significance and proceed peacefully,'' Bhiduri said. The traffic department had issued an advisory to residents of the city on the routes to be followed during the Muharram procession, the officials said.

At several places, volunteers were seen offering water to the processionists, while water sprinklers were also used at some places to provide relief from the heat.

The eight day of mourning is a significant day of mourning for Shias in Kashmir.

The procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025