Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar

The Shia community in Kashmir on Friday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional route in the city to mark the eighth day of mourning, officials said.

The procession was taken out in a peaceful manner with authorities making adequate security arrangements.

This is the third consecutive year that the administration has allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route through the heart of the city.

The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road. It would culminate at Dalgate.

Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar as the authorities had granted a limited time window for the procession so that normal life does not get affected.

Senior officers of the police and civil administration joined the procession at Lal Chowk as a symbolic gesture of unity and service.

Special Director General of Police, Coordination, SJM Gillani, Inspector general of police, Kashmir, V K Birdi, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officers from police and CRPF served water and juice to the mourners.

Speaking to reporters, the IGP Kashmir said police and civil administration have made proper arrangements, including security-related, for the eighth day of Muharram to ensure that the mourners do not face any problems.

''There are stringent security arrangements. Also, as the procession is taking place in the main area (of the city), traffic advisories have been issued so that there is no inconvenience to commuters,'' he said.

On the preparation for the tenth day of Muhurram, Birdi said all security and traffic arrangements will be made for the mourners and the public.

To a question about the ongoing annual Amarnath yatra, he said police and other security forces have made multi-layered security arrangements and the pilgrimage is going on smoothly.

The divisional commissioner, Kashmir, urged the mourners to maintain peace.

''This is the third consecutive year when Muharram procession was allowed in the heart of the city. The district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the mourners. Arrangements have been made keeping safety and security in mind.

''I am happy that the procession has been taken out with its purpose kept in. I urge everyone to keep the procession limited to its religious significance and proceed peacefully,'' Bhiduri said. The traffic department had issued an advisory to residents of the city on the routes to be followed during the Muharram procession, the officials said.

At several places, volunteers were seen offering water to the processionists, while water sprinklers were also used at some places to provide relief from the heat.

The eight day of mourning is a significant day of mourning for Shias in Kashmir.

The procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)