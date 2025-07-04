Delhi CM inaugurates her office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated her new camp office, Jan Seva Sadan, on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area.

Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office.

Delhi Law minister Kapil Mishra said Jan Seva Sadan is where the chief minister will hear public grievances.

Mishra also claimed that this is the first time that the Delhi CM's office was being made open to the public. The office inauguration featured a 'havan,' attended by Gupta and her family.

Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to.

