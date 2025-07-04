Left Menu

Delhi CM inaugurates her office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:03 IST
Delhi CM inaugurates her office in Civil Lines; will use it for public hearings
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated her new camp office, Jan Seva Sadan, on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area.

Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office.

Delhi Law minister Kapil Mishra said Jan Seva Sadan is where the chief minister will hear public grievances.

Mishra also claimed that this is the first time that the Delhi CM's office was being made open to the public. The office inauguration featured a 'havan,' attended by Gupta and her family.

Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025